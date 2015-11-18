FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Two suspects killed in French police raid in north Paris: source
November 18, 2015

Two suspects killed in French police raid in north Paris: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Two assailants were killed in clashes early on Wednesday during a raid by French police that targeted the suspected mastermind of Friday’s attacks in Paris, a source close to the case told Reuters.

Among those killed was a woman who detonated a suicide bomb, the source said, adding that the police operation was ongoing to flush out two other suspects.

A judicial source said earlier that police believe the suspected mastermind of Friday’s attack in the French capital, Abdelhamid Abaaoud, is among those holed up in an apartment there.

Reporting by Emmanuel Jarry; Writing by Bate Felix, editing by Astrid Wendlandt

