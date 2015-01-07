FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Sweden raises security around artist Vilks after Paris attack
January 7, 2015 / 5:16 PM / 3 years ago

Sweden raises security around artist Vilks after Paris attack

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

STOCKHOLM (Reuters) - Swedish artist Lars Vilks, who stirred controversy in 2007 with published drawings depicting the Prophet Mohammad as a dog, has had security around him tightened after Wednesday’s attack on the satirical magazine Charlie Hebdo in Paris.

“Yes, they have strengthened protection around me. They have taken different measures,” Vilks told Reuters in a telephone interview, without giving further details.

Vilks, under constant protection by the Swedish police since 2010, has received numerous death threats and in early 2014 an American woman who called herself Jihad Jane was sentenced to 10 years in prison for plotting to kill him.

Charlie Hebdo is known for courting controversy with satirical attacks on political and religious leaders and has published numerous cartoons lampooning the Prophet Mohammad.

Reporting by Johan Ahlander; Editing by Alistair Scrutton/Mark Heinrich

