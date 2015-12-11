FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Tip about suspected ISIS cell in Geneva triggered alert: president
#World News
December 11, 2015 / 2:22 PM / 2 years ago

Tip about suspected ISIS cell in Geneva triggered alert: president

A County of Geneva police officer stands guard outside Cointrin airport in Geneva, Switzerland, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/Pierre Albouy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss federal authorities put Geneva on a high security alert this week after getting a tip from foreign authorities about a suspected Islamic State cell in the region, President Simonetta Sommaruga said on Friday.

“The Swiss government received information from a foreign authority regarding a potential IS cell in the Geneva area. Federal authorities examined this information and shared it with the local police,” Sommaruga told a news conference.

“There is currently no indication that there was a concrete attack planned.”

Reporting by Silke Koltrowitz and John Miller, Editing by Michael Shields

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
