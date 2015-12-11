Tip about suspected ISIS cell in Geneva triggered alert: president

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss federal authorities put Geneva on a high security alert this week after getting a tip from foreign authorities about a suspected Islamic State cell in the region, President Simonetta Sommaruga said on Friday.

“The Swiss government received information from a foreign authority regarding a potential IS cell in the Geneva area. Federal authorities examined this information and shared it with the local police,” Sommaruga told a news conference.

“There is currently no indication that there was a concrete attack planned.”