Swiss federal police say no info linking Geneva suspects to Paris attacks

ZURICH (Reuters) - Swiss federal police said they had no information linking suspects in a heightened security alert in Geneva on Thursday to the deadly attacks in Paris last month.

A Swiss federal police spokeswoman said that authorities had informed the Geneva police about people with possible “links to terrorism,” prompting the search.

Geneva security officials had said earlier that they had raised the alert level in the city and were looking for suspects in connection with investigations into the Nov. 13 Paris attacks.