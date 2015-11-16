FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande says France will intensify operations in Syria
November 16, 2015 / 3:37 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande says France will intensify operations in Syria

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERSAILLES, France (Reuters) - France will step up strikes in Syria where Friday’s shootings and suicide bombings in Paris had been planned, President Francois Hollande said on Monday.

In an extraordinary address to both houses of parliament, Hollande called on the United Nations Security Council to rapidly issue a resolution against terrorism.

“In the mean time, France will intensify its operations in Syria,” Hollande said, describing the country as “the biggest factory of terrorists the world has known”.

Reporting by Leigh Thomas; Editing by Andrew Callus

