U.S. says no change to plans to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States still plans to try to admit 10,000 Syrian refugees into the country in the coming year, the State Department said on Monday as the weekend attacks in Paris renewed scrutiny on Syrian migrants.

“These refugees are subject to the highest level security checks of any category of traveler to the United States,” State Department spokesman Mark Toner told a news briefing. “We think we can do this safely and in a way that reflects American values.”