At least 3.7 million march in France to honor attack victims
#World News
January 11, 2015 / 7:44 PM / 3 years ago

At least 3.7 million march in France to honor attack victims

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - At least 3.7 million people demonstrated in France on Sunday to honor the victims of Islamist attacks last week, the Interior Ministry said.

A ministry spokesman said that 1.2 million to 1.6 million people had marched in Paris and about 2.5 million people in other cities around the country.

The ministry said it was the biggest popular demonstration ever registered in the country.

Reporting by Jean-Baptiste Vey and Emmanuel Jarry, writing by Geert De Clercq; Editing by Angus MacSwan

