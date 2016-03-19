FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Abdeslam charged with terrorist murder: Belgian prosecutor
Sections
“Everything in the house is history”
Hurricane Harvey
“Everything in the house is history”
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 19, 2016 / 3:09 PM / a year ago

Abdeslam charged with terrorist murder: Belgian prosecutor

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - Salah Abdeslam, the prime suspect in November’s Paris attacks, was formally charged on Saturday with involvement in terrorist murder along with a second man detained with him the previous day, Belgian prosecutors said.

The second man was identified as Monir Ahmed Alaaj alias Amine Choukri -- both names that investigators have said appear on fake documents. A third man detained on Friday in the same house, named as Abid A., was charged with being a member of a terrorist organization and aiding and abetting criminals.

A woman detainee, Djemila M., was charged with aiding and abetting but released, the prosecutors said in a statement. A second woman was released without charge.

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; @macdonaldrtr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.