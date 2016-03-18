France's Hollande says security threat level very high

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said the security threat level was very high and that many more people than originally thought were involved in the planning of the Islamist attacks in Paris four months ago.
“We must catch all those who allowed, organized or facilitated these attacks and we realize that they are a lot more numerous than we thought earlier and had identified,” he said at a joint news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.
