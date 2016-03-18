FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
France's Hollande says security threat level very high
March 18, 2016 / 8:28 PM / a year ago

France's Hollande says security threat level very high

French President Francois Hollande gestures as he speaks during the inauguration of the Institut Pierre-Gilles de Gennes (IPGG) at the School of Industrial Physics and Chemistry in Paris, France, March 14, 2016. REUTERS/Michel Euler/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said the security threat level was very high and that many more people than originally thought were involved in the planning of the Islamist attacks in Paris four months ago.

“We must catch all those who allowed, organized or facilitated these attacks and we realize that they are a lot more numerous than we thought earlier and had identified,” he said at a joint news conference with Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel.

Reporting by Julia Fioretti, editing by Barbara Lewis

