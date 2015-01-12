Turkey cannot be blamed for Paris suspect's entry to Syria: PM Davutoglu

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday Turkey should not be blamed after a suspected accomplice in last week’s attacks in Paris traveled through Turkey to Syria before the killings occurred.

Turkish authorities first require intelligence in order to bar suspected travelers, he said, speaking at a news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Turkey has deported between 1,500 and 2,000 foreign nationals whose names have appeared on a black list of 7,000 people provided by international intelligence agencies, he said.