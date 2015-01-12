FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Turkey cannot be blamed for Paris suspect's entry to Syria: PM Davutoglu
January 12, 2015

Turkey cannot be blamed for Paris suspect's entry to Syria: PM Davutoglu

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkish Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu said on Monday Turkey should not be blamed after a suspected accomplice in last week’s attacks in Paris traveled through Turkey to Syria before the killings occurred.

Turkish authorities first require intelligence in order to bar suspected travelers, he said, speaking at a news conference in Berlin with German Chancellor Angela Merkel.

Turkey has deported between 1,500 and 2,000 foreign nationals whose names have appeared on a black list of 7,000 people provided by international intelligence agencies, he said.

Reporting by Andreas Rinke; Writing by Ayla Jean Yackley

