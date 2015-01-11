Female accomplice in Paris attacks thought to be in Syria: Turkish source

ANKARA (Reuters) - The suspected female accomplice of Islamists behind attacks in Paris is thought to be in Syria after passing through Istanbul on January 2, a senior Turkish security official said on Saturday.
“There was no warning about her from the French security services or government. After they informed us about her. We identified her mobile phone signal on Jan. 8. We think she is in Syria at the moment,” the source said.
