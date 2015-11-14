G20 host Turkey says stands with France in fight against terrorism

ISTANBUL (Reuters) - Turkey, which hosts a summit of world leaders this weekend, condemned attacks by gunmen and bombers in Paris as a crime against humanity, vowing full cooperation with France and its allies in the fight against terrorism.

“These attacks are not only against the French people but all humanity, democracy, freedoms and universal values,” Prime Minister Ahmet Davutoglu’s office said in a statement after the attacks in the French capital that killed at least 120 people.

“Turkey is in full cooperation with France and other allied countries in the fight against terrorism ... and we will fight with full determination,” the statement added.

Leaders of the Group of 20 major economies (G20), including the United States, China, Japan, Russia, Canada, Australia and Brazil, meet on Sunday and Monday in the Mediterranean resort region of Antalya, where the war in neighboring Syria and global security will be major topics.

President Tayyip Erdogan condemned the Paris attacks on Twitter and sent condolences to his French counterpart Francois Hollande and the French people.

Turkey, which shares a 900-km (560-mile) border with Syria, opened its air bases in July to the U.S.-led coalition against Islamic State and is no stranger to threats from the group.

Two suicide bombers with suspected links to Islamic State attacked a pro-Kurdish rally in the capital Ankara in October, killing around 100 people in the worst attack of its kind on Turkish soil.

Critics say Turkey woke up late to the threat. The NATO member country has come under criticism for failing to do more in the earlier stages of Syria’s war to stop foreign jihadists crossing its territory and joining the ranks of Islamic State, a charge Ankara denies.