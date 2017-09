PARIS (Reuters) - An organizer of Sunday’s march in Paris to honor the victims of the Islamist attacks in France said the turnout could surpass one million.

“Fantastic France! I am told there could be as many as 1.3 million to 1.5 million of us in Paris,” Francois Lamy, the lawmaker charged by the ruling Socialist Party with organizing the rally, tweeted.

There was no official police estimate.