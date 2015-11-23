U2 sets December dates for Paris concerts postponed by attacks

Adam Clayton, Bono, the Edge and Larry Mullen (L-R) of the band U2 pose with their Music International trophies during the Bambi 2014 media awards ceremony in Berlin in this November 13, 2014 file photo. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke/Files

(Reuters) - Irish rock band U2 set early December dates for concerts in Paris on Monday, after cancelling two earlier performances following the attacks by Islamic State militants that took 130 lives.

U2 said they hoped to reflect the indomitable spirit of the city with their “iNNOCENCE + eXPERIENCE LIVE IN PARIS” special, which will be filmed live and broadcast by cable TV channel HBO.

The band was originally scheduled to perform in Paris on November 14 and November 15, immediately after the November 13 attacks on bars, restaurants, a soccer stadium and the Bataclan concert hall.

“So much that was taken from Paris on the tragic night of November 13th is irreplaceable. For one night, the killers took lives, took music, took peace of mind - but they couldn’t steal the spirit of that city,” frontman Bono said in a statement.

“It’s a spirit our band knows well and will try to serve when we return for the postponed shows on December 6th and 7th. We’re going to put on our best for Paris,” he added.

The December 7 concert will be filmed live at the Accorhotels Arena in Bercy and will air on HBO the same day.