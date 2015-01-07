U.N. Security Council condemns 'barbaric, cowardly' Paris attack

UNITED NATIONS (Reuters) - The United Nations Security Council condemned on Wednesday a “barbaric and cowardly terrorist attack” at the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine and called for the perpetrators to be brought to justice.

“The members of the Security Council strongly condemned this intolerable terrorist act targeting journalists and a newspaper,” the 15-member council said in a statement.

Hooded gunmen stormed the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo magazine known for lampooning radical Islam, killing at least 12 people, including two police officers in the worst militant attack on French soil in decades.