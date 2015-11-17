U.S. House to receive classified FBI briefing on Paris attacks

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will receive a classified briefing on Tuesday on the Paris attacks by the heads of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, a spokeswoman for the House speaker said on Monday.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey and DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson will give the closed-door briefing on Tuesday evening following a request by House Speaker Paul Ryan, AshLee Strong, Ryan’s press secretary, said in a statement.

Members of the Senate will receive a classified briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

CIA Director John Brennan said on Monday that the attacks in Paris on Friday claimed by Islamic State were not a “one-off event” and that the militants may have similar operations ready to launch.

Islamic State warned in a video on Monday that countries taking part in air strikes against Syria would suffer the same fate as France, where 129 people were killed, and threatened to attack in Washington.