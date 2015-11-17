FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
U.S. House to receive classified FBI briefing on Paris attacks
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
Mexico
Six dead in huge Mexico quake
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
The next oil major: Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 17, 2015 / 2:04 AM / 2 years ago

U.S. House to receive classified FBI briefing on Paris attacks

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives will receive a classified briefing on Tuesday on the Paris attacks by the heads of the FBI and the Department of Homeland Security, a spokeswoman for the House speaker said on Monday.

Federal Bureau of Investigation Director James Comey and DHS Secretary Jeh Johnson will give the closed-door briefing on Tuesday evening following a request by House Speaker Paul Ryan, AshLee Strong, Ryan’s press secretary, said in a statement.

Members of the Senate will receive a classified briefing on Wednesday afternoon.

CIA Director John Brennan said on Monday that the attacks in Paris on Friday claimed by Islamic State were not a “one-off event” and that the militants may have similar operations ready to launch.

Islamic State warned in a video on Monday that countries taking part in air strikes against Syria would suffer the same fate as France, where 129 people were killed, and threatened to attack in Washington.

Reporting by Eric Beech; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.