U.S. Senator Feinstein: U.S. needs to boost efforts in Syria, Iraq

Messages are left in a chalk memorial to the victims of the attacks in Paris, in Union Square Park in the Manhattan borough of New York November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States needs to increase its efforts in Syria and Iraq “directly” and expand its support to other nations where Islamic State militants operate, U.S. Democratic Senator Dianne Feinstein said in a statement on Saturday responding to the Paris attacks.

“It has become clear that limited air strikes and support for Iraqi forces and the Syrian opposition are not sufficient to protect our country and our allies,” said Feinstein, who is the vice chairman of the Senate intelligence committee, and a leading Democratic voice on foreign affairs.