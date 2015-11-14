Homeland Security says no credible threats of an attack on U.S.

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There are no specific or credible threats of an attack on the United States of the type that occurred in Paris on Friday, U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Jeh Johnson said.

Johnson said in a statement that the FBI and DHS are closely monitoring the situation after more than 100 people were killed in a series of attacks in Paris, and the agencies are in contact with their counterparts in the region.

He said the DHS and the FBI, out of an abundance of caution, are consulting with state and local law enforcement in the United States.