Need for Syrian refugee bill 'urgent': House speaker

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said legislation to “pause” the acceptance of Syrian refugees into the United States was “an urgent matter” to protect Americans from possible infiltration by Islamic State militants.

Speaking to reporters Ryan said he had spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and that he expects a vote on the bill later on Thursday, adding that it will be the first of many related measures addressing security and travel issues.