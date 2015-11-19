FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Need for Syrian refugee bill 'urgent': House speaker
#Politics
November 19, 2015 / 4:52 PM / 2 years ago

Need for Syrian refugee bill 'urgent': House speaker

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan on Thursday said legislation to “pause” the acceptance of Syrian refugees into the United States was “an urgent matter” to protect Americans from possible infiltration by Islamic State militants.

Speaking to reporters Ryan said he had spoken to Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell and that he expects a vote on the bill later on Thursday, adding that it will be the first of many related measures addressing security and travel issues.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by Susan Heavey; Editing by Lisa Lambert

