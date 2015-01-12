FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
White House: should have sent higher profile leader to Paris march
#World News
January 12, 2015 / 6:56 PM / 3 years ago

White House: should have sent higher profile leader to Paris march

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States should have sent a higher profile leader to take part in the march in Paris on Sunday to honor victims of the Islamist militant attacks there, the White House said on Monday.

“I think it’s fair to say that we should have sent someone with a higher profile to be there,” White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters, adding President Barack Obama would have liked to have attended.

Reporting by Jeff Mason, Roberta Rampton, and Steve Holland; Editing by Doina Chiacu

