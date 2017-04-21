FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
4 months ago
Pence says U.S. will not relent in effort to end terrorism
#World News
April 21, 2017 / 3:52 AM / 4 months ago

Pence says U.S. will not relent in effort to end terrorism

U.S. Vice President Mike Pence talks to a young entrepreneur at the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Secretariat in Jakarta, Indonesia April 20, 2017.Mast Irham/Pool

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

JAKARTA (Reuters) - U.S. Vice President Mike Pence said on Friday an attack in central Paris is the latest reminder that terrorism can strike anywhere and at anytime, and the United States would not relent in its efforts to end terrorism.

Pence made the remarks at the start of a roundtable with businessmen in Jakarta, where he was ending a two-day visit to Southeast Asia's largest economy.

A French policeman was shot dead and two others were wounded in central Paris on Thursday night in an attack carried out days before presidential elections and quickly claimed by the Islamic State militant group.

President Francois Hollande said he was convinced the "cowardly killing" on the Champs Elysees boulevard, in which the assailant was himself shot dead by police, was an act of terrorism.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Bill Tarrant

