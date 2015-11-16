FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Key House lawmakers calls on Obama to suspend Syrian immigration plans
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Politics
November 16, 2015 / 7:28 PM / 2 years ago

Key House lawmakers calls on Obama to suspend Syrian immigration plans

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference with reporters at the end of the G20 summit at the Kaya Palazzo Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee has called on President Barack Obama to suspend plans to admit Syrian refugees into the United States, Fox News reported on Monday.

“Leaders from the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, or NCTC, and Department of Homeland Security have repeatedly indicated to my committee that we lack the on the ground intelligence necessary to thoroughly vet Syrian refugees seeking to resettle here,” Representative Michael McCaul said in a letter to Obama, the cable news outlet reported.

Reporting by Timothy Ahmann; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.