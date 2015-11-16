Key House lawmakers calls on Obama to suspend Syrian immigration plans

U.S. President Barack Obama holds a news conference with reporters at the end of the G20 summit at the Kaya Palazzo Resort in Antalya, Turkey, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the U.S. House of Representatives Homeland Security Committee has called on President Barack Obama to suspend plans to admit Syrian refugees into the United States, Fox News reported on Monday.

“Leaders from the FBI, the National Counterterrorism Center, or NCTC, and Department of Homeland Security have repeatedly indicated to my committee that we lack the on the ground intelligence necessary to thoroughly vet Syrian refugees seeking to resettle here,” Representative Michael McCaul said in a letter to Obama, the cable news outlet reported.