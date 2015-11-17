FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
McConnell says discussing Syrian refugee legislation with White House
November 17, 2015

McConnell says discussing Syrian refugee legislation with White House

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-KY) (C) listens to reporters during a question and answer session with reporters on Capitol Hill in Washington October 20, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. Senate Republican leader Mitch McConnell said on Tuesday a pause or moratorium was needed in President Barack Obama’s plan to admit refugees from Syria and Iraq and he was discussing legislation about the refugees with the White House.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, McConnell also said a strategy was needed that would give Syrian refugees the opportunity to stay in their own country.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Christian Plumb

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
