Democratic proposal would not single out Syrians, Iraqis: Pelosi

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for support for a Democratic alternative measure that would strengthen screening for all refugees, not just those from Syria or Iraq.

Pelosi, speaking on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, said U.S. lawmakers should focus on closing gun purchasing and visa waiver loopholes rather than targeting people from certain countries.

Separately, Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid told reporters that there was “no way” that the bill from House Republicans coming for a vote later today would pass the U.S. Senate.