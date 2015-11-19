FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Democratic proposal would not single out Syrians, Iraqis: Pelosi
#Politics
November 19, 2015 / 6:01 PM / 2 years ago

Democratic proposal would not single out Syrians, Iraqis: Pelosi

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

U.S. House Minority Leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) stands as she is introduced on stage during a community reception with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi at SAP Center in San Jose, California September 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stephen Lam

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House Democratic Leader Nancy Pelosi on Thursday called for support for a Democratic alternative measure that would strengthen screening for all refugees, not just those from Syria or Iraq.

Pelosi, speaking on the floor of the U.S. House of Representatives, said U.S. lawmakers should focus on closing gun purchasing and visa waiver loopholes rather than targeting people from certain countries.

Separately, Senate Democratic Leader Harry Reid told reporters that there was “no way” that the bill from House Republicans coming for a vote later today would pass the U.S. Senate.

Reporting by Lisa Lambert and Susan Heavey

