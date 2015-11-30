White House to update governors on refugees in their states

Syrian refugee Dania poses for a portrait at the Sacramento, California apartment complex she lives in, November 16, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker

PARIS (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that it will provide more frequent updates to governors on the Syrian refugees resettled in their states.

Spokesman Josh Earnest said the White House will also share more information with governors on the security process used to vet refugees before they are resettled in the United States.

More than half of all U.S. governors, mainly Republicans, have raised concerns about accepting Syrian refugees since the attacks in Paris on Nov. 13.