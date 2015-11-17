FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
U.S. Senate's Reid says does not think Syrian refugee program should be paused
November 17, 2015 / 8:09 PM / 2 years ago

U.S. Senate's Reid says does not think Syrian refugee program should be paused

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The process for vetting refugees needs to be as strong as possible, U.S. Senate Democratic leader Harry Reid said on Tuesday, but he did not think the program for admitting Syrian refugees should be paused at this stage.

Speaking to reporters at the Capitol, Reid, the Senate minority leader, said the White House is looking at the issue of Syrian refugees and he expects it to say more on the issue soon.

Reporting by David Lawder; Writing by Mohammad Zargham; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

