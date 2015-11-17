FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bill to 'pause' refugee program on U.S. House floor Thursday: Speaker Ryan
November 17, 2015 / 11:23 PM / 2 years ago

Bill to 'pause' refugee program on U.S. House floor Thursday: Speaker Ryan

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Newly-elected U.S. Speaker of the House Paul Ryan (R-WI) holds his first news conference at Republican National Committee headquarters in Washington November 3, 2015. REUTERS/Gary Cameron

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Paul Ryan said on Tuesday he plans to bring legislation to the House floor on Thursday that would “pause” the U.S. refugee program.

“We intend to take a bill to the floor on Thursday to have a pause in this refugee program,” Ryan said in an interview with the Wall Street Journal during a public event at a Washington hotel.

He said the legislation would also call for a better security system so that it can be verified whether refugees pose a security threat before a decision is made to allow them to enter the United States.

Reporting by Susan Cornwell; Writing by Eric Beech; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

