FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'No credible threat' right now from Islamic State against U.S.: Obama adviser
Sections
Featured
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
World
Trump may have to settle on North Korea
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Business
Cities vie for Amazon's $5 billion second headquarters
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
Politics
Trump embraces Democrats again on debt ceiling, immigration
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 18, 2015 / 10:45 PM / 2 years ago

'No credible threat' right now from Islamic State against U.S.: Obama adviser

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s top adviser on counterterrorism said on Wednesday that U.S. officials are vigilant against potential threats from Islamic State militants, but told cable channel MSNBC that there was “no credible threat” against the United States at the moment.

“We’ve got no credible threat reporting against Washington D.C.” or other parts of the United States, Lisa Monaco, Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counterterrorism, said in the interview.

Monaco said the U.S. government conducts rigorous reviews of Syrian refugee applicants, noting that it has looked at some 20,000 Syrian refugees referred by the United Nations since fiscal year 2011. Of those refugees, the United States has interviewed some 7,000 people and accepted fewer than 2,000, Monaco told MSNBC.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Eric Walsh

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.