Congressman developing legislation to tighten U.S. visa waiver program
November 18, 2015 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Congressman developing legislation to tighten U.S. visa waiver program

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The chairman of the House of Representatives’ Homeland Security Committee said on Wednesday he was developing legislation to tighten the U.S. visa waiver program as Congress seeks ways to tighten security after the deadly attacks in Paris.

Representative Michael McCaul has already proposed legislation to tighten vetting of incoming refugees that he said would submit them to the strictest security tests in history.

The visa waiver program allows citizens of participating countries, including many in Europe, to travel to the United States without a visa.

Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Editing by Doina Chiacu

