FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
European partners should improve information sharing: White House
Sections
Featured
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
North Korea
'Lips and teeth' no more as China's ties with N.Korea fray
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Mexico
At least 34 dead after massive quake off southern Mexico
Schlumberger bets big on production
Energy & Environment
Schlumberger bets big on production
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 23, 2015 / 6:58 PM / 2 years ago

European partners should improve information sharing: White House

Police officers walk around the Christmas market on the first day of its opening in Dortmund, Germany, November 23, 2015. REUTERS/Ina Fassbender

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said on Monday that the United States is committed to helping with the Belgian investigation into Islamic State militants after the Nov. 13 attacks in Paris.

The White House said it believes there is more that its European partners can do to improve the quality and quantity of information they share with each other, and with the United States, White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters at a briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton, Julia Edwards and Doina Chiacu; Editing by Susan Heavey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.