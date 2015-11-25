White House says Obama to deliver statement on homeland security at 11:40 ET

U.S. President Barack Obama listens to a reporter's question after a bilateral meeting with Canada's Prime Minister Justin Trudeau alongside the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) Summit in Manila, Philippines, November 19, 2015. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - President Barack Obama will deliver a statement in the Roosevelt Room of the White House on U.S. homeland security ahead of the holiday season at 11:40 a.m. (1640 GMT) on Wednesday , the White House said.

Obama will deliver the statement after meeting in the Situation Room with his national security advisers, “who will brief him on our homeland security posture in the wake of the tragic attacks in Paris and as we enter the holiday season,” the White House said.