White house says examining options to enhance screening for Syrian refugees
November 17, 2015 / 9:22 PM / 2 years ago

White house says examining options to enhance screening for Syrian refugees

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House said in a blog post on Tuesday that it was continuing to look for ways to enhance screening for Syrian refugees, noting that refugees from the war-torn nation already go through rigorous screening.

“Mindful of the particular conditions of the Syria crisis, Syrian refugees go through additional forms of security screening,” said Amy Pope, deputy homeland security adviser at the White House National Security Council.

“We continue to examine options for further enhancements for screening Syrian refugees, the details of which are classified,” Pope said in the blog post.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Mohammad Zargham

