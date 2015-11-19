White House ready to work with senators on visa waiver concerns

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The White House is open to working with senators on the visa waiver program, a White House spokeswoman said on Thursday after Democratic senators said they would work on legislation to address security concerns.

“This has been a useful debate over the last few days, particularly the Senate briefing which highlighted concerns about the Visa Waiver Program,” White House spokeswoman Jennifer Friedman said.

“We look forward to continuing to work with senators to address concerns in the visa waiver program,” Friedman said.