Vatican condemns Paris shooting as 'abominable'
January 7, 2015 / 2:25 PM / 3 years ago

Vatican condemns Paris shooting as 'abominable'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Firefighters and rescue members stand in front of the Paris offices of Charlie Hebdo, a satirical newspaper, after a shooting January 7, 2015. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - The Vatican on Wednesday condemned as “abominable” the shooting that killed at least 12 people in the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning radical Islam.

“It is a double act of violence, abominable because it is both an attack against people as well as against freedom of the press,” said the Vatican’s deputy spokesman, Father Ciro Benedettini.

He added that Pope Francis would likely issue a personal condemnation later on Wednesday by sending a message to the archbishop of Paris.

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Giles Elgood

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
