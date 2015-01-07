FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pope condemns Paris shooting, says stop spread of hate
#World News
January 7, 2015 / 7:24 PM / 3 years ago

Pope condemns Paris shooting, says stop spread of hate

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

VATICAN CITY (Reuters) - Pope Francis condemned as “abominable” the attack on Wednesday that killed 12 people at the Paris offices of a weekly satirical magazine known for lampooning Islam, calling on everyone to stop the spread of hate.

“The Holy Father expresses his firmest condemnation of the horrible attack,” chief Vatican spokesman Father Federico Lombardi said in statement.

Francis “calls on everyone to oppose every method of spreading hate” because it “radically undermines the fundamental good of peaceful coexistence of people despite national, religious and cultural differences”.

“Whatever its motivation might be, homicidal violence is abominable (and) is never justified,” the spokesman said, reflecting the sentiments of the pope.

The leader of the 1.2 billion-member Roman Catholic Church was “participating in the prayers and sufferings of the injured and the families of the dead”, the spokesman said.

Earlier on Wednesday, the Vatican’s deputy spokesman, Father Ciro Benedettini, called the Paris attack “abominable because it is both an attack against people as well as against freedom of the press.”

Reporting By Philip Pullella; Editing by Giles Elgood and David Stamp

