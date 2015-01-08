FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Obama briefed on security issues after Paris attack: White House
#World News
January 8, 2015 / 8:01 PM / 3 years ago

Obama briefed on security issues after Paris attack: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - President Barack Obama’s national security advisors on Thursday gave him an update on the Paris shootings and a review of the security issues facing Americans in the United States and around the world, the White House said.

White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters traveling with Obama on Air Force One that U.S. officials have said there is no indication of a specific threat to Americans related to the Paris shootings.

Reporting by Jeff Mason; Editing by Bill Trott

