Obama to convene National Security Council to discuss Paris attack

U.S. President Barack Obama is briefed on the Paris attacks by Lisa Monaco (2nd L), Assistant to the President for Homeland Security and Counter-terrorism, in the White House Oval Office in Washington, DC November 13, 2015. REUTERS/White House/Pete Souza/Handout via Reuters

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - U.S. President Barack Obama is slated to be briefed by his top advisers on Saturday on the latest intelligence on Friday’s deadly attacks in Paris, a White House official said.

“Before departing for the G20 Summit, the president will convene his National Security Council to review the latest intelligence surrounding the attacks in Paris,” the official said.

Islamic State claimed responsibility on Saturday for the coordinated assault by gunmen and bombers that killed 127 people across Paris. President Francois Hollande said the attacks amounted to an act of war against France.