FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
No signs of life from French gunman: government
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Technology
Despite sanctions, Russian firms acquire Microsoft software
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 22, 2012 / 7:50 AM / in 6 years

No signs of life from French gunman: government

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French police have heard no sign of life from al Qaeda-inspired gunman Mohamed Merah, suspected of killing seven people, since late Wednesday evening, and it is unclear whether he is still alive, Interior Minister Claude Gueant said on Thursday.

“There was no movement during the night. We hope he is still alive,” Gueant told RTL radio, as a police siege of Merah’s apartment in the southern French city of Toulouse ran into its second day.

Gueant said two shots had been heard during the night, as police blasted the building with explosives at regular intervals to try to exhaust Merah, hoping to capture him alive and unharmed.

“Despite renewed efforts all through the night to reestablish contact by voice and radio, there has been no contact, no showing from him,” Gueant said.

Reporting By Catherine Bremer; editing by Elizabeth Piper

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.