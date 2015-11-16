FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Hollande says France at war against 'cowards', not 'civilizations'
Sections
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Politics
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Technology
Breakingviews: Facebook's fuzzy math blurs its TV picture
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Reuters Backstory
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
November 16, 2015 / 3:30 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande says France at war against 'cowards', not 'civilizations'

French President Francois Hollande delivers a speech at a special congress of the joint upper and lower houses of parliament (National Assembly and Senate) at the Palace of Versailles, near Paris, France, November 16, 2015, following the series of deadly attacks on Friday in the French capital. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French President Francois Hollande said on Monday France was at war against cowards, and not in a clash of civilizations, after militant attacks killed at least 129 people in and around Paris last week.

“France is at war,” Hollande told parliamentarians. “But we’re not engaged in a war of civilizations, because these assassins do not represent any.”

It was the first time in more than six years that a French president addressed both houses of parliament, the Senate and the National Assembly, convened in a so-called Congress at Versailles. It is a procedure reserved for constitutional revisions and major presidential speeches.

“Our democracy has triumphed before over adversaries that were much more formidable than these cowards,” Hollande told the legislators in the former royal palace.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.