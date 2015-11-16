FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Hollande wants constitution changes, more security spending
November 16, 2015 / 4:13 PM / 2 years ago

Hollande wants constitution changes, more security spending

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

VERSAILLES, France (Reuters) - President Francois Hollande said France’s constitution needed to be amended to better deal with crisis situations as he addressed both houses of parliament convened at Versailles.

Hollande said he wanted French law to allow dual nationals to be stripped of their French citizenship if they were convicted of terrorism and dual nationals to be banned from entering France if they presented a “terrorism risk”.

He also pledged to increase budgets for security forces and the army.

“That will lead to higher spending, which I take responsibility for,” Hollande said.

“I consider that in these circumstances, the security pact prevails over the stability pact,” he said, referring to the eurozone budget limits.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Emile Picy; Writing by Michel Rose; Editing by Tom Heneghan

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
