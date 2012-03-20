Killings may be campaign boost for France's Sarkozy

PARIS (Reuters) - A string of apparently racist murders in France could be a political windfall for conservative President Nicolas Sarkozy, showcasing his leadership a month before a presidential election he seemed on course to lose.

Sarkozy’s response to the shootings of Jewish schoolchildren and soldiers of Muslim immigrant origin has enabled him to recapture the moral high ground, lead the nation in mourning and don his favorite uniform as France’s first policeman.

The president rushed to the scene, suspended campaigning, ordered a nationwide police hunt, attended memorial ceremonies, called a minute’s silence in schools around the country, and brought together Jewish and Muslim leaders at his office.

Like U.S. President George W. Bush after the 9/11 attacks on New York and Washington in 2001 and Norwegian Prime Minister Jens Stoltenberg after last August’s Oslo shootings, he has found the words and gestures to express the shock, determination and unity of a wounded nation.

“The whole republic feels concerned,” Sarkozy told pupils at a Paris school where he attended a silent commemoration on Tuesday. “It happened in Toulouse, in a religious school, with children of Jewish families. But it could have happened here. These children are just like you.”

Political scientist Dominique Reynie said the attack was the kind of unpredictable event that was bound to shake up the election.

“The tone of the campaign cannot go back to what it was,” he told Reuters. “The campaign was dominated by an aggressive tone and a strong degree of populist rhetoric. This rhetoric will cease because there will be voter demand for healing.”

Immigration and Islam have been major themes as Sarkozy has sought to claw back voters attracted by far-right candidate Marine Le Pen. Reynie said opinion surveys showed a backdrop of growing hostility towards both Muslims and Jews in France and elsewhere in Europe.

SARKOZY DOMINATES AIRWAVES

Television and radio would normally have had to limit all candidates to strictly equal air time from Monday, when the campaign for the April 22 first ballot officially began. But the broadcasting regulator suspended the rules for Monday and Tuesday in response to the Toulouse attacks.

As a result, news channels were full of Sarkozy visiting the crime scene, Sarkozy with schoolchildren in a classroom, Sarkozy arriving at a synagogue, and Jewish and Muslim leaders embracing in the courtyard of Sarkozy’s presidential palace.

His Socialist challenger, Francois Hollande, who still leads in most opinion polls, also cancelled campaign events, flew to Toulouse, attended a school commemoration and said he would go to the funerals of the murdered soldiers.

But as an opposition leader, he does not project the same panoply of state power. While Sarkozy was chairing emergency meetings and ordering deployments, Hollande was talking earnestly about the need for a new spirit of “living together” - code for embracing France’s ethnic diversity.

The killings in Toulouse and Montauban, apparently carried out by a single gunman on a motor scooter, thrust the issue of security to the top of the national agenda, playing to the president’s strength.

Sarkozy was a tough interior minister for most of the five years before he was elected president in 2007 and was best known for earthy promises to clean away “yobs” with a power-hose.

His record in reducing violent crime is a matter of dispute, with statistics inconclusive, but his outspoken determination reassures many voters who see the left as soft on crime. It is one of the few issues on which he outpolls Hollande, according to Brice Teinturier of the Ipsos polling institute.

“In terrible moments of violence like this, the government is seen as legitimate in its security powers,” Teinturier told France Inter radio. “It gives the head of state, even if he’s a candidate, more visibility because he embodies the French people, and gives this issue (security) more importance.”

While acknowledging that security would take a bigger place, senior Hollande campaign aides said they were confident they would have time to bring the campaign back to their own themes.

“The issue of living together will be absolutely crucial in the campaign,” said Socialist ex-justice minister Elisabeth Guigou.

Vincent Peillon, a European Parliament member tipped for the education portfolio in an Hollande administration, said a single crime, however dramatic, would not distract voters from “their fundamental concerns about housing, jobs and the education of their children”.

“STIGMATISATION”

While most of the 10 presidential contenders observed a pause in the campaign after the shootings, two of them pointed an implicit finger of blame at Sarkozy and Le Pen for fuelling a climate of prejudice.

Centrist Francois Bayrou appeared to take aim at Sarkozy, without naming him, telling a rally in Grenoble that the Toulouse killings were ”rooted in the state of society.

“There is a degree of violence and stigmatization in French society which is growing, and that is unacceptable,” he said.

He appeared to be referring to a populist speech Sarkozy made at a mass rally this month in which he said there were too many foreigners in France and threatened to pull out of a European open-border pact unless controls were tightened.

Bayrou’s comment drew an angry response from Foreign Minister Alain Juppe, who said: “The good thing about France’s political class is that it has so far reacted with dignity in a spirit of national unity. So let us not add shame to horror.”

Sarkozy, who pushed through a law banning the wearing of the all-enveloping Muslim niqab veil in public, has vied with Le Pen to make a campaign issue of Islamically slaughtered halal meat.

After Le Pen alleged that people in the Paris area were being unwittingly fed halal meat because the region’s main slaughterhouses all practised Islamic ritual slaughter, Sarkozy consumers should be alerted by special labels.

Hard left candidate Jean-Luc Melenchon, gaining ground in opinion polls, said: “I urge some people to choose their words and their quotations more carefully as the campaign goes on.”

He appeared to be referring in particular to extreme-right leader Jean-Marie Le Pen, father of the National Front candidate, who last month quoted from a poem by Robert Brasillach, who was executed after World War Two for having collaborated with Nazi Germany.