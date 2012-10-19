Skeleton of French man found in bed after 15 years

LILLE, France (Reuters) - Police in France said on Friday they were trying to identify the skeleton of a man believed to have lain undiscovered in bed for more than 15 years.

The body, found in an abandoned house in the northern city of Lille, is thought to be that of the elderly owner of the property, who lived alone and appeared to have no relatives.

Police said they had found piles of unopened mail at the house dating back to 1996.