FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
a year ago
Shots fired at French Socialist Party Grenoble office, party decries 'vandalism'
#HurricaneHarvey
#Energy&Environment
#Trump
#SpecialReport
#NorthKorea
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
Future of Money
Be wary of coin offerings, China industry body warns
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Energy & Environment
U.S. crude set for steep fall
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
World
Holocaust survivor celebrates bar mitzvah, 80 years later
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
May 23, 2016 / 11:25 AM / a year ago

Shots fired at French Socialist Party Grenoble office, party decries 'vandalism'

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - The local headquarters of France's ruling Socialist Party in the southern city of Grenoble were targeted overnight by a dozen gunshots, party officials said on Monday, linking the act to anti-government protests and calling it "vandalism".

Investigators said bullet holes in the front of the party office were made by a 9 millimeter automatic weapon in two bursts fired at around 2300 GMT (1900 ET) on Sunday.

Several other local offices were damaged during labor reform protests over the past weeks.

"Must there be casualties for our concerns to be taken into account and for all to condemn those acts without any ambiguity?" Socialist Party chief Jean-Christophe Cambadelis said in a statement, urging union leaders to condemn such attacks.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said authorities were investigating the attack.

Reporting by Ingrid Melander and Cahterine Lagrange; Editing by Andrew Callus

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.