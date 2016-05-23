Shots fired at French Socialist Party Grenoble office, party decries 'vandalism'

PARIS (Reuters) - The local headquarters of France's ruling Socialist Party in the southern city of Grenoble were targeted overnight by a dozen gunshots, party officials said on Monday, linking the act to anti-government protests and calling it "vandalism".

Investigators said bullet holes in the front of the party office were made by a 9 millimeter automatic weapon in two bursts fired at around 2300 GMT (1900 ET) on Sunday.

Several other local offices were damaged during labor reform protests over the past weeks.

"Must there be casualties for our concerns to be taken into account and for all to condemn those acts without any ambiguity?" Socialist Party chief Jean-Christophe Cambadelis said in a statement, urging union leaders to condemn such attacks.

Interior Minister Bernard Cazeneuve said authorities were investigating the attack.