One French soldier killed in Iraq-Syria area: French Presidency
September 23, 2017 / 6:09 PM / 23 days ago

One French soldier killed in Iraq-Syria area: French Presidency

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - One French soldier from the 13th regiment of para-troopers was killed on Saturday morning while fighting in the Iraq-Syria region, the French Presidency said on Saturday.

“The President has learned with great sadness of the death in the Levant this morning of a (soldier) ... killed in fighting,” Macron’s office said in a statement.

Reporting by Dominique Vidalon; Editing by Kevin Liffey; dominique.vidalon@thomsonreuters.com ; +33149495432; Reuters Messaging: dominique.vidalon.reuters.com@reuters.net

