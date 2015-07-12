FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France jails ETA suspects pending trial
Sections
Featured
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Irma's aftermath
Tempers flare as Florida Keys evacuees wait to go home
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Cyber Risk
Senators demand answers on Equifax hacking
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
Technology
Price tag dampens iPhone enthusiasm in China
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
July 12, 2015 / 12:43 PM / 2 years ago

France jails ETA suspects pending trial

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BORDEAUX, France (Reuters) - Two senior members of the Basque militant separatist group ETA have been placed under investigation following their arrest in southwestern France, judicial and police sources said on Sunday.

Suspected bomb maker Inaki Reta de Frutos, 56, and Xabier Goyenexea Irragori, 35, apprehended together on Tuesday near the city of Bayonne, are two of Spain’s most wanted ETA suspects.

Goyenexea Irragori is also wanted in France in connection with the 2010 shooting of a police officer.

The pair were formally notified of possible charges by a Paris judge on Saturday and jailed pending prosecution, according to the sources.

ETA announced an indefinite halt to its campaign of violence in 2011, but the group has resisted demands that its members turn in their arms and disband.

Reporting by Claude Canellas; Writing by Laurence Frost; Editing by Yves Clarisse and Mark POtter

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.