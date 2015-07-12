France jails ETA suspects pending trial

BORDEAUX, France (Reuters) - Two senior members of the Basque militant separatist group ETA have been placed under investigation following their arrest in southwestern France, judicial and police sources said on Sunday.

Suspected bomb maker Inaki Reta de Frutos, 56, and Xabier Goyenexea Irragori, 35, apprehended together on Tuesday near the city of Bayonne, are two of Spain’s most wanted ETA suspects.

Goyenexea Irragori is also wanted in France in connection with the 2010 shooting of a police officer.

The pair were formally notified of possible charges by a Paris judge on Saturday and jailed pending prosecution, according to the sources.

ETA announced an indefinite halt to its campaign of violence in 2011, but the group has resisted demands that its members turn in their arms and disband.