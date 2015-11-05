FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
'French Spider-Man' climbs Paris building in latest stunt
Sections
Featured
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
California wildfires
Fierce winds stir deadly California wildfires as teams search for victims
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Business
Netflix gets Wall Street boost
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
Wider Image
Bringing aid to Puerto Rico
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Lifestyle
November 5, 2015 / 3:02 PM / in 2 years

'French Spider-Man' climbs Paris building in latest stunt

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(This version of the Nov. 3 story has been corrected to change “stint” to “stunt” in the headline)

PARIS - Alain Robert, also known as the “French Spider-Man”, climbed to the top of a 36-floor building in Paris’ business district on Tuesday in his latest of stunts that have become familiar around the world.

Undeterred by the cold and rain and using just his bare hands and talcum powder, the 53-year old climbed to the top of the 152-meter high Ariane building in under 30 minutes.

“I was thinking, well ok, for the moment there is no rain, but what will it be like in 10 meters, 15 meters, 20 meters,” the climber said.

Robert has scaled several landmarks in the past, including the Eiffel Tower and the Burj Khalifa in Dubai.

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.