Suspect arrested in attack on French soldier
#World News
May 29, 2013 / 6:33 AM / 4 years ago

Suspect arrested in attack on French soldier

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French authorities arrested on Wednesday a man suspected of stabbing a French soldier in an attack that took place days after the May 22 killing of a British serviceman in London by men shouting Islamist slogans.

“He was known (to police) but we cannot speak of radical Islamism,” Interior Minister Manuel Valls told iTele television.

“I remain very cautious,” he added.

The 22-year-old suspect, known to police for crimes such as theft and possession of firearms, was arrested in a Paris suburb early on Wednesday after being identified through fingerprints, a police source told Reuters.

French police have said the knife attack on May 25 may have been inspired by the murder of a serviceman in London three days earlier by two men shouting Islamist slogans.

The 23-year-old French soldier was attacked from behind with a knife or box-cutter while patrolling the La Defense business neighborhood west of Paris. The soldier was released from the hospital on Monday.

Reporting By Alexandria Sage; Editing by John Stonestreet and Mark John

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
