FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Strauss-Kahn lawyers to seek French sex probe halt
Sections
Featured
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Puerto Rico
When lives depend on doctors and generators
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
Cyber Risk
SEC's EDGAR system vulnerable to denial-of-service attacks
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
September 25, 2012 / 6:22 PM / 5 years ago

Strauss-Kahn lawyers to seek French sex probe halt

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn (C) and Francois Pupponi (2ndR), Deputy Mayor of Sarcelles arrive at a polling station in the second round of the 2012 French presidential elections in Sarcelles May 6. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

PARIS (Reuters) - Lawyers for former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn will ask a court on Wednesday to close a sexual misconduct investigation that has plagued their client, once the runaway favorite to become president of France, a judicial source said.

The hearing is due to take place behind closed doors in the northern city of Lille, where investigators have spent months trying to verify allegations that Strauss-Kahn took part in sex parties with prostitutes and did so in ways that broke the law.

His lawyers, who argue that he is being witch-hunted because of his self-confessed penchant for libertine sex, are appealing over the heads of the judicial investigation team to have the allegations against the 63-year-old dropped.

A lawyer for Strauss-Kahn was not immediately available for comment.

Strauss-Kahn was about to enter the French presidential race when police arrested him in New York in May 2011 on the basis of accusations by hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo that he tried to rape her - charges that U.S. prosecutors later dropped.

His hopes of rapid rehabilitation have foundered ever since his return to his native France, where his wealthy art heiress wife, Anne Sinclair, has shunned the role of supportive spouse to revive her career as a journalist.

Police inquiries into sex parties and prostitution in Lille snowballed earlier this year as prosecutors sought to establish whether Strauss-Kahn actively promoted prostitution through his involvement in organized sex parties, and in May broadened their inquiry to include allegations of group rape.

Having sex with prostitutes is not in itself illegal in France.

Reporting by Pierre Savary; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Mark Heinrich

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.