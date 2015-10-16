FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
French investigators look into Strauss-Kahn's financial affairs
October 16, 2015 / 2:45 PM / 2 years ago

French investigators look into Strauss-Kahn's financial affairs

Former IMF head Dominique Strauss-Kahn holds keys and a tie as he walks towards his apartment in Paris, France, June 12, 2015. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French investigators are looking into the financial dealings of former IMF chief Dominique Strauss-Kahn after legal complaints by people who put money into a now-bankrupt investment fund he headed, an official in the French judiciary said on Friday.

The inquiry opens a new front in the legal woes of a man who spent years fending off sex offense charges since a New York hotel maid’s accusations ended his career at the International Monetary Fund and his plans to run for president of France.

Strauss-Kahn’s lawyer Jean Veil declined to comment when contacted by Reuters. Public radio station France Inter said Veil argued in a letter to investigators that Strauss-Kahn did not play a role in day-to-day operations at Leyne Strauss-Kahn Partners (LSK), which was liquidated in late 2014.

Strauss-Kahn, who at the time was building up a career in the private sector, joined the board of the fund in October 2013 and took on the role of president, quitting the latter post a year later, shortly before his partner, LSK founder Thierry Leyne, killed himself.

Earlier this year, Strauss-Kahn was acquitted of offences concerning orgies with prostitutes.

He had previously reached a financial settlement in civil proceedings brought by New York hotel maid Nafissatou Diallo after criminal charges for sexual offences against him in 2011 were dropped.

Strauss-Kahn, 66, was tipped by opinion polls to win the 2012 presidential election before police escorted him off a plane in New York in May 2011 shortly before he was due to take off for Europe.

Since the end of his public-service duties, Strauss-Kahn has been building up a private-sector career that has included appearances as a conference speaker and ventures in the financial services sector where he built up an impressive contact book as a minister and IMF managing director.

Reporting by Gerard Bon; Writing by Brian Love; Editing by Ingrid Melander and Janet Lawrence

