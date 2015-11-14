FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
No info contradicts French on Islamic State behind attacks: White House
#World News
November 14, 2015 / 8:42 PM / 2 years ago

No info contradicts French on Islamic State behind attacks: White House

People react near the scene of a shooting the day after a series of deadly attacks in Paris, France, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There is no information to contradict the French government’s initial assessment that the Islamic State was behind attacks in Paris that killed 129 and injured many more, the White House said on Saturday.

“The team reviewed the intelligence picture, noting that we had no information to contradict the initial French assessment of ISIL’s responsibility,” the White House said in a statement after President Barack Obama met with his National Security Council.

It added that while there was no specific or credible threat to the United States, officials had reviewed their “homeland security posture.”

Reporting by Idrees Ali; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
