No info contradicts French on Islamic State behind attacks: White House

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - There is no information to contradict the French government’s initial assessment that the Islamic State was behind attacks in Paris that killed 129 and injured many more, the White House said on Saturday.

“The team reviewed the intelligence picture, noting that we had no information to contradict the initial French assessment of ISIL’s responsibility,” the White House said in a statement after President Barack Obama met with his National Security Council.

It added that while there was no specific or credible threat to the United States, officials had reviewed their “homeland security posture.”